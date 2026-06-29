Soil Association chief downplays reports that Scottish organic salmon could lose its status

The Chief Executive of the Soil Association, the UK’s leading body for certifying “organic” status for food producers, has downplayed reports suggesting that Scotland’s organic salmon producers may be about to lose their coveted status.

On Saturday, The Times newspaper reported on the Soil Association’s ongoing review of organic standards for the salmon industry, which was announced earlier this year.

The Times said: “The regulator has become increasingly frustrated with high fish mortality rates, environmental pollution and unsustainable feeding practices.

“Helen Browning, the Chief Executive, said standards had dipped so low that regulation of salmon farms — and the inclusion of its logo on organic packaging — had become “a reputational risk” for the Soil Association. She said trustees will make a decision over its future involvement in October.”

The article also carried quotes from those arguing that the Soil Association should not be certifying salmon farming at all – including Dale Vince, founder of the Green Britain Foundation and Craig Sams, former chairman of the Soil Association.

Over the weekend, however, the Soil Association’s Helen Browning posted a blog on the organisation’s website to clarify her position.

She wrote: “Whilst the sector has so far demonstrated capacity and willingness to grapple with these challenges and to meet the demands expected of organic standards, we need to be confident this will be done within a reasonable timeframe and that industry and government will respond at pace to current and future challenges to salmon welfare and environmental impacts.

“Soil Association must be sure that our standards continue to lead the changes needed which is why we have launched a formal review.

“We must be confident that organic certification can deliver a genuinely good life for farmed salmon, and that consumers can continue to trust what the organic symbol stands for.”

Browning said that the key question is: “Can we drive further improvement?”

She spelled out the tests that the Soil Association will be applying in its decision, including tackling unacceptable mortality rates, reducing and rapidly eliminating the most harmful treatments, ensuring genuinely high welfare, improving the sustainability of feed, and protecting sensitive marine environments.