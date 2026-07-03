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Smoked salmon exporters facing tougher EU import rules to combat listeria

News03 Jul 2026by Vince McDonagh

The European Union has introduced stricter new rules to reduce the risk of food poisoning, which will affect salmon exporters. The impact will be particularly strong for those involved with smoked and poached salmon.

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Tougher Listeria tests are required as from this month

The updated regulations came into effect this week on 1 July.

 

Food producers of all types must now ensure that no Listeria monocytogenes – the bacteria that causes listeriosis – is detected in ready-to-eat foods that can support its growth. The rules are based on sample sizes of 25 grams and apply throughout the food’s shelf life.

 

The EU imports almost 140,000 tons of smoked salmon each year, primarily from Norway, Scotland and the Faroe Islands.

 

To help businesses prepare, the European Commission has also published updated guidance. The guidance explains how food producers can test, monitor, and prove that their products remain safe throughout their shelf life.

 

The new rules oblige food businesses to have robust food safety controls in place to ensure compliance with the more stringent limit for Listeria monocytogenes.

 

Testing against the stricter limit requires the use of a more sensitive microbiological test method that is able to detect Listeria at low levels, should it be present in food.

 

in the coming months, consumers may see more food businesses recalling ready-to-eat foods such as smoked salmon and certain salmon fillets due to the presence of Listeria monocytogenes

 

If that happens, there will be an increase in food alerts through the various alert systems informing them of the actions they need to take for those products.

 

The guidance also includes practical advice on classifying products correctly, understanding which safety limits apply and deciding when shelf-life testing is needed.

 

Food producers are almost certain to require stronger control measures to meet the new requirements.

EUeuropean unionHygiene & DisinfectionlisteriaProcessingsalmonSea Farming
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