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Shrimp farmers agree deal to protect mangrove forests

News25 Jun 2026by Robert Outram

Ecuador’s shrimp industry has formed an alliance with a leading conservation body, with the aim of restoring the nation’s threatened mangrove forests.

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Carolina Rosero and Jose Antonio Camposano
Carolina Rosero, Vice President and Executive Director of Conservation International Ecuador (left), and José Antonio Camposano, Executive President of the National Chamber of Aquaculture (CNA)

The deal has been reached by Ecuador’s National Chamber of Aquaculture (CNA), the Sustainable Shrimp Partnership (SSP) and Conservation International Ecuador (CI-Ecuador).

 

The signatories have committed to strengthen mangrove conservation and restoration efforts, promote sustainable shrimp aquaculture, and contribute to the climate resilience of Ecuador’s coastal ecosystems and communities.

 

Under the Mangroves for Climate initiative, by 2030, the partnership aims to restore 250 hectares of mangroves within shrimp farming landscapes, contributing to the reduction of an estimated 112,870 metric tons of CO₂ emissions, while promoting the adoption of certified production practices across 20,000 hectares of shrimp farms.

 

Carolina Rosero, Vice President and Executive Director of CI-Ecuador, said: “This agreement establishes a framework for collaboration to advance joint actions in coastal and marine territories, with a focus on the conservation, restoration, and sustainable management of mangrove ecosystems—critical natural assets for climate change mitigation and adaptation, biodiversity conservation, and the livelihoods of coastal communities.”

 

José Camposano, Executive President of the National Chamber of Aquaculture, said: “Mangroves are not only essential for biodiversity; they are also part of the environmental balance that supports productive activities in coastal areas. As an industry, we have embraced our responsibility to protect these ecosystems and recognize that doing so is an investment in the long-term sustainability and resilience of our sector.”

 

Pamela Nath, Director of SSP, added: “Sustainable shrimp aquaculture requires understanding how production systems interact with surrounding ecosystems and continuously working to improve environmental performance. Strengthening ecosystem resilience and promoting responsible production practices are essential to ensuring the long-term sustainability of the sector.”

 

The agreement builds, the SSP says, on the commitment made by Ecuador’s shrimp sector in 2022 to maintain ecosystem conversion-free aquaculture and reinforces ongoing industry efforts to protect and restore mangrove ecosystems.

 

Mangroves AdobeStock 77464741
Mangrove forests are a vital, but threatened, part of the ecosystem
conservationEcuadorEnvironment & SustainabilitymangrovesShellfishShrimpSouth and central AmericaSustainable Shrimp Partnership
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