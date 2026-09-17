More than 130 Shetland pupils got a first-hand look at careers in aquaculture at an event hosted by the industry.

The aquaculture careers day at the Clickimin Leisure Complex in Lerwick on Wednesday, 16 September, brought young people face-to-face with local employers and let them get hands-on trying activities illustrating the science, technology and skills behind salmon farming.

Organised by trade body Salmon Scotland in conjunction with Developing the Young Workforce (DYW) Shetland, the event highlighted the opportunities available locally and showed the S2 pupils from the town’s Anderson High School how skills learned at school can lead to rewarding jobs on their doorstep.

Salmon Scotland members, Cooke and Scottish Sea Farms, took part in the careers event, alongside aquaculture technology supplier ScaleAQ, underwater robotics company MoROV, Underwater Contracting, Fish for Health, and Skills Development Scotland.

Small groups of pupils moved around 18 stands from different aquaculture companies, taking part in games and skills tests, speaking to workers, and learning about different career paths on offer.

Cooke gave pupils the chance to don personal protective equipment and weigh salmon to make up hypothetical customer orders, and also ran a game to match tasks to job roles.

Underwater Contracting let pupils operate an underwater robot using its mechanical grabber, while MoROV showed how underwater robots are assembled.

ScaleAQ challenged pupils to guess the weight of equipment used on salmon farms, and feed company BioMar ran a nutrient match challenge to pair key nutrients with their functions within the fish.

Shetland-based engineering and fabrication contractor, Malakoff, provided a boat stability demonstration, while Scottish Sea Farms and training organisation Lantra ran a wild salmon survival rates game.

Fish for Health explored the nutritional benefits of salmon and offered tastings, and Salmon Scotland challenged pupils to a memory match game which explored various job titles and what they do, illustrating the careers available across the sector.