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Sharp drop in Norwegian farmed fish deaths

News28 Jul 2026by Vince McDonagh

The number of farmed salmon and trout deaths in Norway has fallen significantly in recent years, figures from the country’s Directorate of Fisheries show.

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The number of recorded deaths now running at a historic low, has fallen by 35.7% over a three year period.

 

Eleven of the 13 production areas along the coast have seen a reduction between the first half of 2023 to the same period in 2026.

 

Some production areas have shown quite sharp drops, reported to be around the 55% to 60% mark.

 

The only production area with a marked negative development is PO1 (on the Swedish border). PO13 (East Finnmark) also has a small increase, but that was from a very low level.

 

Krister Hoaas, Head of Policy and Communications at the employer organisation Seafood Norway said: “This is not a coincidence. It is the result of targeted work throughout the value chain.

 

“We see an improvement along the entire coast, not just in individual regions. This is not due to coincidences in individual facilities or operational improvements at individual companies.

 

“Here, there is an entire industry that has worked and is continuously working to improve production.”

 

He said there are several factors behind this welcome development: “We have received new and better vaccines, new and more gentle treatment methods have been introduced, new production methods have been used, and good work has been done to create a more robust smolt.”

 

He also pointed to the increasing use of large smolt, which provides a shorter and more sheltered period at sea.

 

“In addition, the industry is working through coordinated cooperation to continuously strengthen biosecurity throughout the value chain,” he added. “This is expected to lead to further improvements in the coming years.”

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