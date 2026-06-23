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Seafood trade body calls for traffic light freeze

News23 Jun 2026by Vince McDonagh

The Norwegian national seafood trade body Sjømatbedriftene (Norwegian Seafood Association) has called on the government to freeze the aquaculture traffic light system.

 

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Robert H. Eriksson Sjomatbedriftene
Robert H. Eriksson, Chief Executive, Sjomatbedriftene

The organisation’s Chief Executive Robert H. Eriksson described the latest government announcement regarding a revised scheme as the “wrong medicine at the wrong time.”

 

He said it had been clear for some time that the system has not worked as originally intended: “Both professional circles, the Aquaculture Committee and the industry have over time pointed out that the system is not working as expected. When both the effect is disputed and the knowledge base is uncertain, it is irresponsible to reduce production.”

 

Eriksson argued the model that is now being used has already thrown up a number of uncertainties.

 

He said: “There is considerable professional disagreement, including about the calculations of infection pressure and mortality in wild smolt.

 

“When the basis is uncertain, political restraint should be shown. This is like increasing the dose of a medicine that you already know does not work.”

 

The new scheme, unveiled by the government over the weekend, includes a red area in the south of Norway which will mean a reduction in salmon and trout output, three green areas where expansion can take place and up to nine yellow areas where production should remain the same. 

 

The government argues that, taken as a whole, the new system will increase output by up to 8,500 tons a year.

 

Eriksson has called on the government to postpone the consultation deadline on 31 July and to freeze the entire scheme until a new regulatory system is introduced by the Storting (Norway’s national parliament).

 

He also points out that parliament will be in summer recess at the time of the deadline, ruling out a national debate.

NorwayNorwegian Seafood AssociationpoliticssalmonSea FarmingSea Lice and ParasitesSjomatbedriftenetraffic light
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