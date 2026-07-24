Seafood facing new Trump tariff blow

UK and Nordic seafood exporters face a new wave of tariffs when exporting into the United States from today.

Donald Trump: finding a new way to keep his tariffs going in the face of legal challenges

Donald Trump: finding a new way to keep his tariffs going in the face of legal challenges

They range from 10% to 12.5% and also include Canada. For Scottish salmon exporters, this represents at least a continuation of the existing 10% levied on most products from the UK – but not Scotch whisky, which received a special exemption earlier this year.

President Trump is claiming that America’s trading partners have failed to properly ensure that none of their own imports are produced by forced labour. Under the Trade Act 1974 this gives him the right to impose a punitive tariff. Some observers have pointed out that the US itself has been criticised for using convicted prisoners as workers on minimal pay.

Trump’s latest move is despite a US Supreme Court ruling a few months ago that his earlier tariff move was illegal. In response to that decision, the White House had used its powers to impose a temporary 10% tariff, but this was due to come to an end shortly.

Norwegian salmon and other seafood exports have fallen heavily already this year and they are likely to drop even further following this latest move.

"Today’s action will begin to correct what is both a human rights abuse and distortive trade practice to improve the welfare of workers everywhere," Trump said.

It is believed that the UK will fall into the lower, 10% category, but Norway, which already has strong rules on any companies involved with forced labour, faces the 12.5% rate.

Petter Tollefsen, international director of the Confederation of Norwegian Employers, said: “Norwegian companies now face higher tariffs on the US market than companies in the EU. This gives Norwegian export companies a competitive disadvantage compared to European companies.”

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said the Oslo government totally disagreed with the latest US tariff move, adding that there was no basis for it.

But he said there were no plans to retaliate against the US move.

The full impact on UK or Norwegian seafood will not be known until the August and September export figures become available in the autumn.

Much of the loss from the United States is being made up by a huge increase in salmon orders from China.