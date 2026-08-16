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Seafood Expo Asia set to attract big global audience

News17 Aug 2026by Vince McDonagh

Seafood Expo Asia says it is drawing exhibitors and guests from across four continents for its big show early next month.

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Seafood Expo Asia Image 2
Attendees at Seafood Expo Asia 2025

The event which spans aquaculture and fishing, reflecting Asia’s growing seafood demand, takes place between 2-4 September at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore.

 

It will be the 14th edition of the exhibition. The organisers say the main hall will feature the full spectrum of seafood innovation and seafood products.

 

Seafood suppliers from around the world and across the supply chain will converge on the city state to debut products, build relationships and learn about the industry’s most timely opportunities and challenges.

 

New regional and national pavilions with a growing number of companies are reported to be taking advantage of the growing appetite for seafood across Asia to connect suppliers across the supply chain with buyers.

 

First-time exhibitors are arriving from Ecuador, Chile, South Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia and China, adding new voices, products and solutions to the exhibit hall.

 

Blumar Asia Ltd, the Asia arm of Chile’s Blumar, will exhibit fresh and frozen Chilean Atlantic salmon alongside its jack mackerel and fishmeal lines.

 

Another important arrival will be Jeju Technopark, a South Korean government-backed research and innovation centre that develops smart land-based aquaculture technology for seaweed and laver cultivation using Jeju Island’s mineral-rich lava seawater.

 

Xinjiang Tianyun Organic Agriculture Co., Ltd. farms salmon and trout at a base fed by glacial water in the Tianshan Mountains and holds BRC Global Food Safety and NSF antibiotic-free product certifications.

 

An educational conference will bring together industry leaders to address seafood consumption trends and market outlook, AI in the supply chain, sustainability certification, RAS fish farming, processing trends across Asia and more.

 

Rounding out the experience, live culinary demonstrations and open product tastings will bring seafood to life on the event floor, connecting buyers directly with the products they are sourcing.

Why not try these links to see what our Fish Farmer AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service) 

How does Blumar produce and market Chilean Atlantic salmon?What makes land-based seaweed cultivation different from conventional seaweed farming?How does recirculating aquaculture work in commercial fish farms?What role does AI play in seafood supply chains?How are shrimp producers improving biosecurity across hatcheries and farms?
Events & Webinars NewsLand Based Farming & HatcheriesProcessingSea FarmingSeafoodSeafood Expo AsiaseaweedshellfishShrimptrade show
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