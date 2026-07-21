Seafood escapes new Trump tariff attack on Canada

US President Donald Trump has slapped a 50% tariff on a wide range of Canadian goods in retaliation for what he called "unequal treatment" of US cars, dairy and alcohol, but it looks as if seafood has escaped.

A wide range of goods are affected, but according to reports from North America, fish and energy are not on the list – at least for the time being.

The United States is a major buyer of salmon and other Canadian seafood. Prime Minister Mark Carney has said Canada stood ready to "intensify" trade talks with US in the coming weeks.

The White House said the duties would take effect in 30 days. It marks a major escalation in trade tensions between the North American neighbours.

Canada was one of the few countries to retaliate against Trump’s tariffs last year, placing a 25% levy on several US goods. Carney later dropped some of them but kept tariffs on US cars, steel and aluminium.

Relations between Trump and the Canadian government have deteriorated significantly over the past year.

The US Supreme Court ruled earlier this year that many of Trump’s tariffs imposed globally under emergency powers were illegal. It is reported, however, that he may increase global tariffs later this week, which could affect UK, Norwegian and Iceland seafood exports.

Norwegian salmon sales to the US have dropped significantly over the past year and are likely to fall further if general tariffs are increased further. Fortunately, an upsurge in demand from China has helped to compensate for some of the loss.