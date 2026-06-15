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Seafish CEO sets out sharpened focus in Plan for 2026-27

News15 Jun 2026by Robert Outram

Seafish, the public body set up to support the UK seafood industry is sharpening its focus to deliver greater impact, according to its new Chief Executive, Colin Faulkner.

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Fish processing: improving skills is a key focus for Seafish

The organisation’s approach is set out in its Annual Plan for 2026–2027.

 

Speaking at the plan’s launch, five months into his new post, Faulkner described how the organisation has refocused its activities into three areas: a safe and skilled workforce; smoother and expanding seafood trade; and a resilient supply chain.

 

He said: “Our annual plan comes at an important point for Seafish and at a time of significant change for seafood sectors across the UK.

 

"Our Plan set outs how we’re focusing our activities to deliver greater impact, with our work now centred around three strategic outcomes – a safe and skilled workforce; smoother and expanding seafood trade; and a resilient supply chain.

 

"These are the areas where we believe we can make the most difference.

 

“We will help seafood businesses in all parts of the UK navigate current challenges and be ready for the future through providing trusted insight, practical support and stronger partnership.

 

"We will do this with humility, engaging openly, listening carefully and working in partnership with industry, governments and others to shape our priorities and how we deliver them – working together to support a resilient future for UK seafood.”

 

The three strategic outcomes are designed to support the success of the UK seafood sectors at home and around the world.

 

A safe and skilled workforce: Seafish will support a safer, more skilled and future-ready seafood workforce by improving safety, strengthening training and helping businesses build the skills needed in a modern seafood industry. An example given is the initiative to build seafood skills “from process to plate”.

 

Smoother and expanding seafood trade: Seafish will help UK seafood businesses navigate trade complexity, reduce barriers and access markets more smoothly, while supporting growth opportunities at in the UK and internationally. Recent examples include: helping UK seafood producers to navigate the paperwork involved in exporting to Europe, post-Brexit; and promoting sales of live seafood to the Far East.

 

Resilient supply chain: Seafish will assist the seafood industry’ responses to economic, environmental and market pressures by strengthening resilience, improving transparency and supporting long-term confidence across the supply chain. The plan gives as an example the Seafood Carbon Emissions Profiling Tool developed by Seafish.

Seafish said it is also strengthening its activities in data and insight and innovation, stakeholder engagement and organisational services.

 

 

 

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Seafish Annual Plan 2026-27
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