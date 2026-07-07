Seafish launches new payment portal

A new levy portal is being launched by Seafish, the UK body set up to promote the seafood industry, to provide businesses in the sector with a simpler way to manage their account online.

Mussels: purchases of farmed shellfish are covered by the Seafish levy

Mussels: purchases of farmed shellfish are covered by the Seafish levy

The Seafish levy is a fee paid by the first-hand purchaser of sea fish or shellfish in the UK. This applies whether the seafood is caught locally, bought from foreign suppliers, or purchased from shellfish farms.

The fee funds The Sea Fish Industry Authority (Seafish) which supports the UK seafood sector. The salmon farming industry is not covered by the levy.

The new digital platform has been designed to make the process of submitting levy returns quicker and easier thanks to a series of updates which will give payers better visibility of key account information, including previous levy returns, payments made and downloadable invoices.

Representatives who manage levy submissions for more than one business will now have the ability to access and submit returns for those businesses through a single account.

All users will now also be able to save and update draft returns before submitting them, upload supporting documents and raise enquiries directly with the Seafish Levy Team.

Luke Osbon, Seafish Levy Operations Lead said: “The levy portal provides a simple digital solution for levy-paying stakeholders, giving them better access to manage their account and complete key tasks online.

“Ultimately this allows levy returns to be submitted and paid in a more timely manner both for our stakeholders and Seafish.

“As well as making submitting returns easier, the portal improves access to important account information and reduces the need for businesses to contact the Levy Team for routine requests.”

The portal is hosted on a secure and reliable Microsoft platform that connects directly with Seafish’s existing systems and offers Seafish the flexibility to improve and expand the portal as the needs of levy-paying businesses develop.

Kenneth McIntosh, Seafish Finance Director, says the new portal is an “important first step” in providing a modern, integrated and easy-to-use digital platform that would benefit both levy payers and Seafish.

McIntosh added: “We are delighted with the number of levy payers who have already registered their interest in using the new portal, and we look forward to supporting businesses as they make the transition to the new system.”

The portal forms part of Seafish’s wider work to improve the way it supports levy-paying businesses and provide more efficient digital services.

For more information on the levy portal, visit the Seafish website.

Video tutorials are available to help users get started and understand how to use the portal on the Seafish Youtube channel