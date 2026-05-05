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Scottish Shellfish and Morrisons launch premium Scottish mussels offering

News05 May 2026by Robert Outram

Scottish Shellfish, the marketing organisation for Scotland’s shellfish producers, has worked with supermarket chain Morrisons to launch a new premium mussel product.

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Morrisons Scottish Mussels with Chorizo and Red Pepper Sauce web
Morrisons' Scottish Mussels with Chorizo in a Red Pepper Sauce

The Scottish Mussels Chorizo & Red Pepper Sauce, launched in April, is part of Morrisons’ The Best range. It features rope-grown mussels sourced from the Shetland Islands and the Scottish mainland, offering what Scottish Seafood says is “a high-quality, restaurant-style seafood experience that can be easily prepared at home”.

 

The launch follows consumer research conducted by Scottish Shellfish, which identified key barriers preventing shoppers from purchasing more seafood, alongside the factors that could encourage greater consumption. The findings highlighted a strong appetite for restaurant-quality meals in convenient, easy-to-cook formats.

 

Developed and validated through consumer focus groups, the product is packaged in an innovative microwaveable bowl format. This approach moves away from the traditional vacuum pouch to a more familiar and user-friendly design, helping to attract new shoppers to the category. Whilst offering added convenience, it also supports improved sustainability credentials, with a greater proportion of the packaging now widely recyclable.

 

Donna Franklin, the Seafood Developer at Morrisons said: "I absolutely loved collaborating with our fantastic supplier Scottish Shellfish on this latest addition to The Best range. The dedication and partnership resulted in a truly amazing product. The Scottish Mussels Chorizo & Smoked Pepper Sauce is a premium, restaurant-quality seafood option that I believe our customers will find simply incredible"

 

Derek Sharp of Scottish Shellfish said: “Our consumer research showed that many people only eat mussels when dining out, with ease of use being the main barrier at home. This product has been designed to bring a restaurant-quality experience into the home, combined with the convenience of our innovative new packaging format.”

 

Mussels are one of the most environmentally efficient sources of protein, naturally enhancing their surrounding marine environment while providing a rich source of 13 essential nutrients including zinc, Vitamin B12, Omega-3 fatty acids, iron, and folic acid.

 

Alongside the new mussel product, Scottish Shellfish has also introduced a white and brown crab meat line for Morrisons as part of The Best range.

MorrisonsmusselsProcessingProducts and InnovationsScotlandScottish ShellfishshellfishShellfishunited kingdom
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