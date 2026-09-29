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Scottish Sea Farms take delivery of new workboat

News29 Sep 2026by Vince McDonagh

Scottish Sea farms has taken delivery of a new 21 metre (69 ft) workboat which will immediately go into service.

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The Burra Sound Vince Spt 26
The Burra Sound
The Burra Sound, built by the Dutch company Nauplius Workboats, will operate around the Bring Head salmon farm in Orkney.
 
The vessel is the final element of an approximately £6 million modernisation programme at Bring Head that also included a 300-ton feed barge with six feed lines.
 
The international publishing house Baird Maritime says the design brief was driven by conditions at Bring Head.
 
The Burra Sound is also the third vessel that Nauplius has built for Scottish Sea Farms. Sea trials were completed in February.
 
Scottish Sea Farms  moved the farm slightly farther offshore into deeper water with stronger currents and has replaced its 80-metre (260-foot) pens with twelve 120-metre (390-foot) pens.
 
After the current production cycle, the company said it planned to install eight 160-metre pens, six of which would be stocked at any one time. The vessel was sized to work both configurations.
 
Duane Coetzer, SSF’s Orkney Regional Manager said: “We wanted to future-proof the vessel so that it can accommodate 160-metre pens, should we proceed with our company strategy of using fewer but larger pens."
 
SSF’s pre-build specification called for a 40-tonne payload, the ability to lift a 12-tonne sinker tube and greater self-sufficiency at the site.
 
The builder and supplier reported a payload exceeding 100 tonnes when crane operations were not involved, with more than 50 tonnes carried on deck when cranes were in use.
 
 The Bring Head Farm Manager Jeff Taylor who , worked with Nauplius on the design, said: “It’s very tidal here so to keep the nets in place we use nine-ton sinker tubes, which we have been lifting with a crane.
 
 "This new boat is fitted with two tugger winches with leads running over the sides so we can lift the nets up directly through the lifting points on the cages. It is safer for the fish and the crew, and more cost effective than fitting winches on to each pen, and will allow us to treat and harvest in all weather conditions."
 
The winch arrangement lifts the Froya ring, the sinker tube that keeps the bottom of the net shaped and under tension, directly from the vessel.

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How are larger pens changing salmon farm design and operations in Scotland?What other vessel designs has Nauplius developed for aquaculture?How do feed barges support remote salmon farms in Orkney?Which technologies help salmon farms operate in strong tidal currents?How are Scottish Sea Farms’ Orkney farms managing fish welfare during treatments?
Boats and BargesScottish Sea FarmsSea Farmingunited kingdomworkboats
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