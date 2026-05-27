Scottish Sea Farms fined over regulatory breaches at Shetland processing plant

Scottish Sea Farms Limited has been fined £70,000 by SEPA, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency, over breaches of fluorinated greenhouse gas regulations.

Seafood needs to be kept cold, but refrigerant gases must be handled carefully

Seafood needs to be kept cold, but refrigerant gases must be handled carefully

The breaches were identified at the company’s salmon processing facility at Gremista Industrial Estate in Lerwick, Shetland.



Two civil penalties of £35,000 each were issued after SEPA discovered that refrigeration equipment at the site was operating without required leakage detection systems. SEPA has not alleged that any leaks took place, however.



A spokesperson for Scottish Sea Farms said: “The penalties related to historic non-compliance with fluorinated greenhouse gas (F-gas) regulations at our Gremista processing facility in Shetland, specifically the absence of automatic leak detection systems on two refrigeration units. There were no leaks and no actual environmental harm identified.



“We fully accepted SEPA’s findings, took immediate corrective action to bring the site back into compliance, and have strengthened internal controls and compliance procedures across our operations. We are also progressing wider work to move away from F-gas-based systems altogether.”

Rodney Allan, F-Gas Specialist in SEPA’s Carbon Reduction Team, said: “Fluorinated gases are potent greenhouse gases, in some cases thousands of times more harmful to the environment than carbon dioxide. The requirement for leakage detection systems is there to help prevent unnecessary emissions that contribute to climate change.



“Businesses that use large refrigeration systems must make sure these safety measures are in place and working properly. If operators do not meet their legal duties, SEPA will take enforcement action to protect Scotland’s environment.”



Scottish Sea Farms Limited has since taken steps to address the issues identified and bring the equipment into compliance, SEPA confirmed.