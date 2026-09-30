Scottish salmon production increases – marginally

Scotland’s production of Atlantic salmon in 2025 was up by 3% year on year, bringing the total for the year to 197,836 tonnes. In contrast, smolt production was up by 20%.

The figures come from the 2025 Scottish Fish Farm Production Survey, compiled by the Scottish Government based on returns from the salmon producers.

2025 saw a marginal increase of 5,836 tonnes in Atlantic salmon production, but the production of salmon smolts was up by 8.9 million to 53.5 million.

The industry also saw improved survival rates. The survival to harvest rate for the 2023 Atlantic salmon year class increased to 68.8%, compared with 61.8% for the 2022 year class.

In 2025, the total number of staff directly employed in salmon production in seawater was 1,410, an increased of 48 people (4%) compared with 2024. The staffing figures do not include staff involved in processing or marketing activities.

Meanwhile, production of rainbow trout decreased by 4,579 tonnes (56%) to 3,592 tonnes, largely due to a major rainbow trout producer being acquired by a salmon producer.

More details from the production survey will appear in the Fish Farmer Yearbook and Review for 2026 out with the December issue of Fish Farmer.