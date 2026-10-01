Scottish salmon figures a "vote of confidence” says Tavish Scott

Salmon Scotland has hailed the Scottish Government’s annual Fish Farm Production Survey which recorded a 5,836 ton increase in salmon production and a 20% rise in smolt output for 2025.

The industry body’s Chief Executive, Tavish Scott, said: “These figures are another vote of confidence in Scottish salmon, with production up by 3% as our farmers respond to strong demand at home and growing interest in markets around the world.

“Employment is also up again, underlining the importance of salmon farming to Scotland’s rural and coastal communities. These are high-quality, well-paid jobs which help sustain local economies and enable communities to thrive.

He added: “Our producers are continuing to invest for the future, helping ensure Scotland can meet growing demand at home and overseas while supporting the communities where salmon farming matters most.”

As reported by the Scottish Government, Scotland farmed a total of 197,836 tons of Atlantic salmon in 2025 while the number of smolts increased by 8.9 million to 53.5 million.

Salmon Scotland says the sector adds £1 billion a year to the UK economy with the fish farm industry as a whole supporting some 11,000 jobs in Scotland.

Not everyone welcomed the published figures, however. The Green Britain Foundation, set up by energy entrepreneur Dale Vince, pointed to the survival rate figures which it says indicate that 15 million salmon did not survive to harvest.

The Foundation’s Campaign Director, Rupert Evelyn, said: “15 million salmon never made it to harvest. That’s nearly one in three fish. That’s industrialised death and it’s only part of the picture. It doesn’t count fish lost in hatcheries or the cleaner fish that die in the pens. In the Western Isles, close to half never made it.

“Every one of those fish was fed on wild fish taken from the sea and not one of them ended up on a plate. It’s a hugely wasteful way to produce food.”