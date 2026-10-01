ao link
Sectors
NEWS
What's New
Business Directory
Features
Opinion
Events & Webinars
Media
E-editions
JOBS
MORE
Register
Fish Farmer
My Profile
My Account
Login
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search
Fish Farmer
Contact us
Advertise
Login
Register
My Account

Scottish salmon figures a "vote of confidence” says Tavish Scott

News01 Oct 2026by Vince McDonagh

Salmon Scotland has hailed the Scottish Government’s annual Fish Farm Production Survey which recorded a 5,836 ton increase in salmon production and a 20% rise in smolt output for 2025.  

Linked InXFacebook
bookmark_borderSave to Library
Tavish Scott on salmon farm web
Tavish Scott (centre) on a salmon farm

The industry body’s Chief Executive, Tavish Scott, said: “These figures are another vote of confidence in Scottish salmon, with production up by 3% as our farmers respond to strong demand at home and growing interest in markets around the world.

 

“Employment is also up again, underlining the importance of salmon farming to Scotland’s rural and coastal communities. These are high-quality, well-paid jobs which help sustain local economies and enable communities to thrive.

 

He added: “Our producers are continuing to invest for the future, helping ensure Scotland can meet growing demand at home and overseas while supporting the communities where salmon farming matters most.”

 

As reported by the Scottish Government, Scotland farmed a total of 197,836 tons of Atlantic salmon in 2025 while the number of smolts increased by 8.9 million to 53.5 million.

 

Salmon Scotland says the sector adds £1 billion a year to the UK economy with the fish farm industry as a whole supporting some 11,000 jobs in Scotland.

 

Not everyone welcomed the published figures, however. The Green Britain Foundation, set up by energy entrepreneur Dale Vince, pointed to the survival rate figures which it says indicate that 15 million salmon did not survive to harvest.

 

The Foundation’s Campaign Director, Rupert Evelyn, said: “15 million salmon never made it to harvest. That’s nearly one in three fish. That’s industrialised death and it’s only part of the picture. It doesn’t count fish lost in hatcheries or the cleaner fish that die in the pens. In the Western Isles, close to half never made it.

 

“Every one of those fish was fed on wild fish taken from the sea and not one of them ended up on a plate. It’s a hugely wasteful way to produce food.”

 

 

Green Britain Foundationsalmonsalmon scotlandScotlandScottish fish farm production surveySea Farmingunited kingdom
Linked InXFacebook
bookmark_borderSave to Library
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.
Related
Marine Operative (2 weeks on/off) - Bakkafrost Scotland Limited
IV54 8XHIV54 8XH£35,663.58 per annum£35,663.58 per annum
Senior Marine Operative - Bakkafrost Scotland Limited
DunoonDunoon£47,452.04 per annum£47,452.04 per annum
Marine Operative - Bakkafrost Scotland Limited
IV54 8XHIV54 8XH£36,925.86 per annum£36,925.86 per annum
Farm Technician (Skipport) - Mowi Scotland
Isle of South Uist, Isle of BenbeculaIsle of South Uist, Isle of Benbecula£29,389 to £32,914 per annum£29,389 to £32,914 per annum
Farm Technician (Glenfinnan) - Mowi Scotland
Fort WilliamFort William£29,389 to £32,914 per annum£29,389 to £32,914 per annum
Fish Farmer Magazine
Information
About Us
Work for us
Advertise with us
Contact us
Our Team
Privacy Policy
Cookies Policy
Explore
News
Features
Opinion
Events & Webinars
Media
JOBS
Business Directory
What's New
E-editions
AquaFacts
Sectors
Sea Farming
Land Based Farming & Hatcheries
Processing
Seaweed
Shellfish
IPSO
Facebook
X
Linked In

© 2026 Fish Farmer.