Scotland's mussel production breaks records

Scottish shellfish farms produced more than 12,000 tonnes of mussels in 2025, the highest level of output recorded for the country.

Scotland is producing more mussels than ever

Scotland is producing more mussels than ever

The figures come from the Scottish Shellfish Farm Production Survey 2025, compiled by the Scottish Government based on returns from authorised shellfish farming businesses.



The survey shows that 12,303 tonnes of mussels were produced last year. The first sale value for farmed Scottish shellfish in total was estimated at £15.1 million, representing an 8% increase compared with 2024.



Production of both mussels and Pacific oysters was up by 5% year on year, with 2.5 million Pacific oyster shells produced for the table market. Native oyster production was down by 7% however, from 170,000 to 158,000 shells in 2025.

Common mussel and Pacific oyster continued to be the main species produced, both in terms of tonnage and value.

King scallop production increased by 4%, from 23,000 shells to 24,000 shells. Production of queen scallops is not reported due to low levels of production and a small number of producers.

Despite the increase in both value and volume, the numbers of people working in the sector decreased by 6% compared with the previous year, with 227 full-time, part-time and casual staff employed during 2025.



The survey also reports that Great Britain maintained disease free status with regard to Bonamia ostreae, Marteilia refringens and ostreid herpesvirus-1 microvariant (OsHV-1 µvar), with the exception of specific compartments under movement restrictions.



Movement restrictions remain in place for the presence of Bonamia ostreae at Loch Sunart and the Dornoch Firth in Highland region, West Loch Tarbert and Lynn of Lorne, Loch Creran and Loch Etive in Strathclyde region.