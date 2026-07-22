Science students practice lab skills at Uist hatchery

Charlotte Barr explains how the students can use their lab skills for fish egg calculation

Charlotte Barr explains how the students can use their lab skills for fish egg calculation

Charlotte Barr, Bakkafrost Scotland’s Head of Broodstock, said: “This was a great visit, and we were delighted to host the pupils and staff. We were able to show the young people the employment opportunities aquaculture holds for them in the area that they grew up in.

“They left with a better understanding of what aquaculture is. They are used to seeing marine sites and but now they know all about the hatchery too.

“They really enjoyed the practical activity, and it was great to show them how them how we use the same lab skills they are learning at school here in the hatchery.”

Sharon MacRury, the school’s Developing the Young Workforce co-ordinator, said: “The experience provided a fantastic example of Developing the Young Workforce at its best, giving pupils the opportunity to see how their learning can be applied in a real-world context.

“The insight into broodstock management and egg production, along with the hands-on practical activity, made the visit both engaging and highly valuable.”