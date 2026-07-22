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Science students practice lab skills at Uist hatchery

News22 Jul 2026by Robert Outram

Salmon farmer Bakkafrost Scotland hosted science students from a Western Isles school at the company’s Langass hatchery, on North Uist.

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Bakkafrost Uist visit 3 ldscp
Bakkafrost Scotland’s Head of Broodstock, Charlotte Barr, shows visitors around Langass hatchery, Uist

S3 pupils in the Lab Skills class at Sgoil Lionacleit, Benbecula, visited leading salmon producer Bakkafrost Scotland’s hatchery.

 

Bakkafrost Scotland’s head of broodstock, Charlotte Barr, showed the students how their skills apply to day to day operations at the site, involving Native Hebridean broodstock.

 

Pupils used their classroom knowledge to measure liquids accurately, and calculate fish egg numbers using silica gel balls as stand ins for the eggs.

 

They also worked out how long their eggs would take before they were ready for delivery, and learned about health and safety and risk assessments on site.

Bakkafrost Uist visit 4
Charlotte Barr explains how the students can use their lab skills for fish egg calculation

 

Charlotte Barr, Bakkafrost Scotland’s Head of Broodstock, said: “This was a great visit, and we were delighted to host the pupils and staff.  We were able to show the young people the employment opportunities aquaculture holds for them in the area that they grew up in.

 

“They left with a better understanding of what aquaculture is. They are used to seeing marine sites and but now they know all about the hatchery too.

 

“They really enjoyed the practical activity, and it was great to show them how them how we use the same lab skills they are learning at school here in the hatchery.”

 

Sharon MacRury, the school’s Developing the Young Workforce co-ordinator, said: “The experience provided a fantastic example of Developing the Young Workforce at its best, giving pupils the opportunity to see how their learning can be applied in a real-world context.

 

“The insight into broodstock management and egg production, along with the hands-on practical activity, made the visit both engaging and highly valuable.”

 

 

Bakkafrost ScotlandLand Based Farming & HatcheriessalmonschoolScotlandUistunited kingdomwestern isles
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