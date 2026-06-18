Salmon Scotland hails UK-India trade deal announcement

Salmon Scotland has welcomed the sealing of a new UK-India trade deal as a major milestone and a significant opportunity for the industry.

Until now Scotland’s salmon farmers faced a 33% tariff which severely limited trade, but this is set to be removed on 15 July when the deal agreed by the UK Government takes effect.

It says this paves the way exports worth tens of millions of pounds every year, creating investment and well paid jobs in Scotland.

India is the world’s third-largest fish market, with domestic consumption reaching nearly 12 million tons in 2021 – up 120% since 2005.

Although most fish consumed is currently locally sourced, imports focus on premium seafood in major cities such as Delhi and Mumbai, where demand for healthy, high-quality produce is rising. Scottish salmon is well placed to meet this growing market, the trade body said.

Salmon Scotland Chief Executive Tavish Scott said: “The UK-India trade deal coming into force is a major milestone and a significant opportunity for Scottish salmon.

“India has huge potential as a growing market for our premium, sustainable product, and this agreement could unlock tens of millions of pounds in exports each year.

“By reducing tariffs and removing trade barriers, the deal can help more consumers in India enjoy Scottish salmon, while supporting well-paid jobs, investment, and growth in Scotland’s coastal communities.”

He added: “We look forward to working with the UK Government and partners in India to make the most of this opportunity for our farmers and the wider economy.”