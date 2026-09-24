Salmon prices showing small signs of recovery

Norwegian fresh salmon prices seem to be recovering despite continued high harvest volumes, figures from Statistics Norway suggest this week.

The rise has not been spectacular. They were up by just 1.8% between September 14th to 20th (week 38) to NOK 71.41 per kilo on the previous seven day period, says the monitoring organisation.

It is perhaps too early to suggest that the worst may be over on low prices, but the figures are at least encouraging.

This is the second week in succession that prices have increased although the rise the previous week was exceptionally small – just NOK 0.47 per kilo.

Nevertheless, the sector is showing signs of stability.

Export volumes remain exceptionally high and totalled 31,087 tons, fractionally lower than the week 37 figure.

It is the also the fifth week in succession that the volume has exceeded the 30,000 ton plus figure. On average export volumes are 10,000 to 12,000 tons higher than during the first half of the year.

There is still plenty of fish around, although reports talk of a shortage of large salmon.

Poland is said to be buying heavily, while there is no let up in demand from China.

Frozen salmon sales, normally fairly uneventful, have also showed a sharp rise over the past couple of weeks.

They increased by 167 tons to 860 tons, the second highest figure so far this year.

Because they include all weight classes and fish sold on contract, the Statistics Norway figure are often at variance of what is happening on the ground.