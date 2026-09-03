Salmon prices on floor again last week

Norwegian fresh salmon prices dropped again in the final week of August, says the monitoring organisation Statistics Norway.

This means they have been at some of the lowest levels this year for several weeks in succession.

They came out at NOK 71.87 per kilo, down by 2.2% on the previous seven day period.

However, some reports from the field suggest that 4-5 kilo salmon has been selling at a much lower rate with figures of NOK 60 to NOK 62 per kilo being quoted.

This is hardly surprising as slaughtering has been continuing apace over the past two weeks.

On the plus side exports volumes for the period August 24th to 30th totalled 30,487 tons, the second highest figure so far this year.

Continued strong demand from China and Poland is continuing to drive up demand and so far there is no sign of that situation relenting. The Polish market is particularly strong at present.

With the summer holiday season almost over, the market should be returning to something more normal, but so far there is little sign of that happening.

The market is just 16 weeks away from the normally frantic Christmas period when salmon demand reaches its peak.

Last year prices stuck at quite low levels and did not make their traditional surge until three weeks before the festive holiday. The same could happen again this year.

Frozen salmon prices were also down – from NOK 75.03 to NOK 72.94 per kilo. Exports volumes at 720 tons, however remained more or less the same.

The Statistics Norway figures include all weight classes and fish sold on contract.