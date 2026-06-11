Salmon prices hit another year low

There appears to be no let-up in the continuing decline in Norwegian fresh salmon prices, the latest data from Statistics Norway suggests.

After a brief pick up two weeks ago, the monitoring organisation says prices dropped again between 1 and 7 June (week 23) by NOK 3.51 per kilo to NOK 72.78 (£5.72).

This is the lowest figure so far this year, with further declines being flagged up as a real possibility.

The Norwegian market is said to be awash with salmon at the moment which is having a heavy negative effect on prices.

Salmon is currently selling at just above production costs in some instances, according to some reports. With such low prices it is not surprising that export volumes hit their highest level so far this year.

However, it should always be noted that the Statistics Norway prices will sometimes differ from what is happening on the ground because they include fish sold on contract.

Statistics Norway says sales totalled 22,409 tons, an increase of almost 3,000 tons on the previous week.

The demand for salmon from overseas remains strong with Europe and China continuing to buy heavily. It is expected that with current low prices and salmon sales will remain high over the next few weeks. But some fish may be sold at a loss.

Frozen salmon exports dropped by 173 tons to just 250 tons last week with prices rising slightly to NOK 74.77 per kilo (£5.87).