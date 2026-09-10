Salmon price continues to slide

The price of Norway’s salmon exports salmon continued to slide last week, with a 3% fall compared with the previous week.

According to the latest update from Statistics Norway, during the period 31 August –6 September the export price of fresh salmon came to NOK 69.71 per kilo (£5.57). This represents the lowest price level for six weeks.

The export quantity of fresh salmon was 30 798 tonnes in the same period. This is 1.0% more than in the previous week, 24 August – 30 August 30th, when exported volume was 30 487 tonnes.

Norway exported 546 tonnes of frozen salmon at NOK 68.07 per kilo (£5.44) in the period of 31 August – 6 September.