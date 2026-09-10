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Salmon price continues to slide

News10 Sep 2026by Robert Outram

The price of Norway’s salmon exports salmon continued to slide last week, with a 3% fall compared with the previous week.

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salmon on ice AdobeStock 2074463100
Salmon prices still falling as supply remains strong

According to the latest update from Statistics Norway, during the period 31 August –6 September the export price of fresh salmon came to NOK 69.71 per kilo (£5.57). This represents the lowest price level for six weeks.

 

The export quantity of fresh salmon was 30 798 tonnes in the same period. This is 1.0% more than in the previous week, 24 August – 30 August 30th, when exported volume was 30 487 tonnes.

 

Norway exported 546 tonnes of frozen salmon at NOK 68.07 per kilo (£5.44) in the period of 31 August – 6 September.

Stats Norway salmon export price 31 August –6 September
Salmon export price 31 August –6 September (Statistics Norway)
Stats Norway salmon export quantity 31 August - 6 September
Salmon export quantity 31 August - 6 September (Statistics Norway)

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Which countries buy the most Norwegian salmon?How do Norwegian salmon exporters reach new international markets?What processing methods are used for Norwegian salmon?How do fresh and frozen salmon exports differ?How do Norwegian salmon prices compare with other producing countries?
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