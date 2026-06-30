Salmon industry welcomes green light for Shetland tunnel project

Industry body Salmon Scotland has welcomed the decision by Shetland Island councillors to support – in principle – a tunnel project linking the archipelago’s mainland to the islands of Yell and Unst.

How the Yell tunnel would look (graphic: Stantec)

How the Yell tunnel would look (graphic: Stantec)

Shetland’s Island Council has approved a “direction of travel” towards tunnels to Yell and Unst – and potentially to the smaller islands of Whalsay and Bressay in the longer term – at a milestone meeting.

The scope and likely cost of the project – which is believed to be around £1.5bn had been investigated by consultants. The cost of building and maintaining the tunnels would, the councillors were told, be less than the funds required to maintain and replace a ferry service and upgrade the island’s harbours.

A similar network of tunnels linking the Faroe Islands has been widely viewed as a success story.

Salmon farming is one of Shetland’s largest private sector employers, contributing £91 million a year to the local economy and supporting around 1,000 jobs across the islands, including 390 directly on farms and processing sites.

Tavish Scott, Chief Executive of Salmon Scotland, said: “We strongly support the development of tunnels serving Unst and Yell.

“These would hugely benefit salmon farming and our supply chain businesses.

“As the major private sector employer in many of these island communities, we know just how important better connections would be.

“Reliable transport links matter every day for staff, suppliers, equipment and getting premium Scottish salmon to market.

“Stronger connections would support jobs, investment and future growth across Shetland. The tunnels can’t come soon enough.”

The next phase of the initiative will involve the development of a 30-year implementation “route map,” which is scheduled to be presented to councillors on 23 September. This route map will guide the progression of the project and pave the way for comprehensive business cases to be produced for each individual tunnel project.