Salmon imports helping to drive record UK seafood growth

Despite ongoing global supply pressures and uncertain market conditions, the total trade value of the UK’s seafood industry increased to £6.09bn in 2025, with salmon one of the main drivers.
The figures come from the end of year trade report from Seafish, the public body supporting the UK seafood industry.
The report shows total trade value increased by 4.5% year-on-year, driven by strong international demand, growing market diversification and continued consumer appetite for seafood products both in the UK and overseas.
The UK’s seafood import value climbed to its highest level on record, reaching £4.1bn with popular whitefish species such as cod and haddock credited as being amongst the main drivers for the increase.
Salmon import volumes increased, reflecting increased production and higher domestic demand in 2025, but declining prices led to a fall in the salmon import value.
Seafish says domestic demand for salmon has remained strong, with UK retail sales volumes increasing by 9.3% and foodservice servings up 19.5% in 2025, supporting import growth.
Import volumes rose by 1.4% (+122,900 tonnes live weight), maintaining salmon’s position as the UK’s third-largest imported species by volume, behind tuna and cod. However, import value declined by £21.6m (-2.9%) as average prices fell by 4.3%.
Rising global production supported volume growth and price reductions. Norwegian salmon production increased by 182,000 tons in 2025, while Scottish harvest volumes were also estimated to grow following a 27% increase in 2024.
Supply became more concentrated. Norway strengthened its position as the UK’s dominant supplier, accounting for 68% of imports (up from 57% in 2024), with volumes rising by 21.7%.
In contrast, imports declined from the EU (-42.7%) and the Faroe Islands (-21.2%). Product format trends reinforced price dynamics as most salmon (76%) was imported as fresh-chilled and whole-gutted. Imports of these products experienced volume growth (+7.5%) and price declines (-7.0%).
Cod prices rose by almost 30%, while haddock prices increased by nearly 50% compared with 2024 following quota reductions and lower catches.
Whitefish alternatives like Alaska pollock and farmed species such as tilapia and catfish helped to fill gaps left by tighter cod and haddock supply.
UK seafood export value also enjoyed an increase, rising to £2.0bn (up 1.3% by value), driven by strong prices for mackerel and scallops alongside rapidly growing octopus exports.
In one of the year’s standout trends, the value of UK octopus exports increased from just £164,000 to £12.8m in a single year, thanks mainly to demand from France and Spain following a bloom in the south west of England.
Seafish Trade Analyst Joe Cooper believes the growth figures demonstrate the ability of the UK’s seafood industry to rapidly adapt to new export market opportunities and supply availability.
He said: “One of the clearest trends we’ve seen is the growing importance of international diversification.
“Strong growth in North America and Asia demonstrates the global demand for high-quality UK seafood products and highlights new opportunities for exporters.
“At the same time, continued consumer demand in the UK and improved access to emerging overseas markets helped to support longer-term resilience across the seafood supply chain.”