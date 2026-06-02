Salmon imports helping to drive record UK seafood growth

Despite ongoing global supply pressures and uncertain market conditions, the total trade value of the UK’s seafood industry increased to £6.09bn in 2025, with salmon one of the main drivers.

The figures come from the end of year trade report from Seafish, the public body supporting the UK seafood industry.

The report shows total trade value increased by 4.5% year-on-year, driven by strong international demand, growing market diversification and continued consumer appetite for seafood products both in the UK and overseas.

The UK’s seafood import value climbed to its highest level on record, reaching £4.1bn with popular whitefish species such as cod and haddock credited as being amongst the main drivers for the increase.

Salmon import volumes increased, reflecting increased production and higher domestic demand in 2025, but declining prices led to a fall in the salmon import value.

Seafish says domestic demand for salmon has remained strong, with UK retail sales volumes increasing by 9.3% and foodservice servings up 19.5% in 2025, supporting import growth.

Import volumes rose by 1.4% (+122,900 tonnes live weight), maintaining salmon’s position as the UK’s third-largest imported species by volume, behind tuna and cod. However, import value declined by £21.6m (-2.9%) as average prices fell by 4.3%.