Salmon gills a key indicator for sea warming threat

The experiment was not intended to recreate every condition salmon encounter in a sea cage, but to mimic key environmental changes already observed in farming areas.

Marine heatwaves, periods of low oxygen and jellyfish blooms are becoming increasingly common, and can occur at the same time.

By simulating these conditions in a controlled setting, the researchers were able to study how the gills respond biologically, while keeping the influence of other factors to a minimum.

The research examined how a simulated marine heatwave affected the bacterial flora and gene expression in the gills of farmed Atlantic salmon (at 100 grams).

The heatwave consisted of a temperature rise from 12 to 17 deg C over five days, after which the temperature was kept high for ten days. At the same time, some groups were exposed to reduced oxygen levels, while others were exposed to minced moon jellyfish (Aurelia aurita), a species that occurs regularly along the Norwegian coast. The animal study was approved by Norwegian Food Safety Authority.

The researchers then examined both the bacterial communities on the gill surface and the genes that were activated or suppressed in response to the environmental conditions.

One of the clearest findings was that the heatwave altered the composition of the bacteria that naturally live on the gills. Fish exposed to high temperatures had a greater diversity of bacteria than control fish.

The bacterial analyses showed that the environmental treatments explained almost half of the variation in microorganisms on the gill surface.

Lazado highlighted the excellent collaboration with the Spanish institute IATS (Instituto de Acuicultura Torre de la Sal), which made the research possible. Among other contributors, PhD candidate Socorro Toxqui-Rodríguez from IATS spent a research stay in Tromsø and played a valuable part in the experiments. This was made possible through the EU-funded EATFISH project.