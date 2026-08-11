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Salmon farming is a ‘key anchor’ for rural and coastal communities, report finds

News11 Aug 2026by Robert Outram
Photo 2 Jim Fairlie and Jim Gallagher
(l-r) Minister for Agriculture, Marine and the Islands Jim Fairlie and Scottish Sea Farms chief executive Jim Gallagher at the Scottish Sea Farms site in Gremista, Shetland, holding a salmon (photo: Dave Donaldson)
Salmon farming plays a critical economic and social role for rural and coastal areas in Scotland, a new independent study has found.

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