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Salmon Evolution raises an extra £31m in share issue

News29 Apr 2026by Vince McDonagh

Land-based company Salmon Evolution has raised more than NOK 400 million (around £31m) in a new equity issue.

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Salmon Evolution scene vince 17 june 25
Salmon Evolution facility

The company said in an Oslo Stock Exchange announcement this week that it had engaged Arctic Securities AS, DNB Carnegie, a part of DNB Bank ASA and Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Norge as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners to advise on and effect a contemplated private placement of new ordinary shares in the business worth around NOK 400 million.

 

Within 24 hours the company announced the refinance move had achieved that goal.

 

The statement said: “The company is pleased to announce that the private placement has been successfully placed and subscribed for, raising gross proceeds of NOK 400.5 million in the private placement through the allocation of 89 million new shares in the company each at a subscription price of NOK 4.50 per offer share.

 

“In addition, the company is also pleased to announce that the retail offering has been successfully placed and subscribed for, raising gross proceeds of NOK 10.8 million through the allocation of 2.4 million new shares in the company at the offer price.”

 

Salmon Evolution describes itself as a global leader in land-based salmon farming, pioneering the hybrid flow-through system. It aims to extend the ocean’s potential by creating optimal growth conditions in a controlled environment on land.

 

This approach, it maintains, captures the benefits of both land-based and sea-based farming, puts biology first and limits operational and biological risk.

 

The company’s main facility is based at Indre Harøy on the west coast of Norway. 

 

Europe - NordicsInvestment and Finance - MarineLand Based Farming & HatcheriesNorwaysalmonSalmon Evolution
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