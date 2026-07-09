ao link
Sectors
NEWS
What's New
Business Directory
Features
Opinion
Events & Webinars
Media
E-editions
JOBS
MORE
Register
Fish Farmer
My Profile
My Account
Login
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search
Fish Farmer
Contact us
Advertise
Login
Register
My Account

SalMar takes controlling stake in rival salmon farmer

News09 Jul 2026by Vince McDonagh

Salmon giant SalMar last night swooped for its Norwegian competitor Måsøval in a deal worth NOK3.4 billion (£260m).

Linked InXFacebook
bookmark_borderSave to Library
Masovalcrewonpene1716455643761
Måsøval has been the subject of speculation ever since its board suggested the business may be up for sale

The transaction was secured through Måsøval’s family investment company Heimstø AS.

 

SalMar has been tracking Måsøval since the latter announced a few months ago that a sale of the business was a possibility.

 

It said it had entered into an agreement to acquire AS Heimstø’s 85,727,553 shares in Måsøval AS representing approximately 70% of the share capital of the company.

 

The announcement added: “The purchase price is NOK 39.50 per share, representing an aggregate consideration for the sale shares of approximately NOK 3.4 billion.

 

“The consideration comprises 733,906 SalMar shares, representing 10% of the total purchase price, and a cash consideration for the remaining portion. The value of the consideration shares has been determined on the basis of a price of NOK 461.40 per share, corresponding to the closing price of the SalMar share on Euronext Oslo Børs on 6 July 2026.”

 

The transaction values the entire share capital of Måsøval at approximately NOK 4.84 billion (£370m), based on 122,508,455 shares outstanding as at 8 July 2026.

 

SalMar added: “The transaction is expected to provide SalMar with an even stronger platform for continued sustainable growth in Central Norway – one of the world’s premier regions for aquaculture.

 

“It builds on a shared history and a common heritage on Frøya, which has played a formative role in shaping modern Norwegian aquaculture.

 

“In aggregate, the transaction is expected to deliver improved utilisation of resources, expertise and infrastructure, strengthen innovation capability, and facilitate further development on the salmon’s terms and long-term value creation along the Norwegian coastline.”

SalMar CEO Frode Arntsen Vince 20 May 26
Frode Arntsen

SalMar CEO Frode Arntsen said: “We believe this represents an exciting industrial opportunity that will strengthen SalMar’s position in Central Norway, one of our most important core regions for aquaculture.

 

“Måsøval is a historically well-established and well-managed company with strong roots in the region, and its operations are a good fit with SalMar’s existing activities.

 

“The companies share common roots on Frøya, and we see significant potential for further development. The transaction is, though, subject to the necessary regulatory approvals and other customary conditions, and we are now commencing these processes.”

Masoval ASSalmar
Linked InXFacebook
bookmark_borderSave to Library
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.
Deckhand (Beinn an Oir) - Mowi Scotland
LochaberLochaber£32,328 to £36,205 per annum£32,328 to £36,205 per annum
Assistant Broodstock Manager - Mowi Scotland
Garve, Wester RossGarve, Wester Ross£37,616 to £40,555 per annum£37,616 to £40,555 per annum
Marine Operative - Port of Cromarty Firth
InvergordonInvergordonSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Farm Technician (Shuna) - Mowi Scotland
Eilean Buidhe, Argyll & ButeEilean Buidhe, Argyll & Bute£29,389 to £32,914 per annum£29,389 to £32,914 per annum
Technician (Primary) - Mowi Scotland
RosythRosythSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Fish Farmer Magazine
Information
About Us
Work for us
Advertise with us
Contact us
Our Team
Privacy Policy
Cookies Policy
Explore
News
Features
Opinion
Events & Webinars
Media
JOBS
Business Directory
What's New
E-editions
AquaFacts
Sectors
Sea Farming
Land Based Farming & Hatcheries
Processing
Seaweed
Shellfish
IPSO
Facebook
X
Linked In

© 2026 Fish Farmer.