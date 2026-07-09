SalMar takes controlling stake in rival salmon farmer

Salmon giant SalMar last night swooped for its Norwegian competitor Måsøval in a deal worth NOK3.4 billion (£260m).

Måsøval has been the subject of speculation ever since its board suggested the business may be up for sale

Måsøval has been the subject of speculation ever since its board suggested the business may be up for sale

The transaction was secured through Måsøval’s family investment company Heimstø AS.

SalMar has been tracking Måsøval since the latter announced a few months ago that a sale of the business was a possibility.

It said it had entered into an agreement to acquire AS Heimstø’s 85,727,553 shares in Måsøval AS representing approximately 70% of the share capital of the company.

The announcement added: “The purchase price is NOK 39.50 per share, representing an aggregate consideration for the sale shares of approximately NOK 3.4 billion.

“The consideration comprises 733,906 SalMar shares, representing 10% of the total purchase price, and a cash consideration for the remaining portion. The value of the consideration shares has been determined on the basis of a price of NOK 461.40 per share, corresponding to the closing price of the SalMar share on Euronext Oslo Børs on 6 July 2026.”

The transaction values the entire share capital of Måsøval at approximately NOK 4.84 billion (£370m), based on 122,508,455 shares outstanding as at 8 July 2026.

SalMar added: “The transaction is expected to provide SalMar with an even stronger platform for continued sustainable growth in Central Norway – one of the world’s premier regions for aquaculture.

“It builds on a shared history and a common heritage on Frøya, which has played a formative role in shaping modern Norwegian aquaculture.

“In aggregate, the transaction is expected to deliver improved utilisation of resources, expertise and infrastructure, strengthen innovation capability, and facilitate further development on the salmon’s terms and long-term value creation along the Norwegian coastline.”