SalMar sees opportunity for volume growth

SalMar says it has identified substantial untapped organic growth potential within its existing value chain.

The Norwegian salmon giant report states the volume potential in Norway is estimated at 316,000 tonnes while the offshore operation, SalMar Ocean is expected to be 13,000 tonnes.

With its overseas businesses, Scottish Sea Farms should be 45,000 tonnes calculated on a 100% basis, while Icelandic Salmon is expected to produce 26,000 tonnes.

Overall, this implies a total volume projection for the SalMar group of 378,000 tonnes, including a relative share from Scottish Sea Farms.

The company said: “SalMar has a positive view on the future of the aquaculture industry.

“The company expects the global supply growth of Atlantic salmon in 2026 to be low. SalMar is committed to grow sustainably and create value for society and its shareholders. Where, how soon and how much depends on regulatory framework conditions.

“SalMar has strong strategic and operational focus with dedicated employees and a corporate culture set for growth.”

It added: “The company has untapped potential for further sustainable growth within existing licences in all regions. Not for growth’s sake, but because salmon is a sustainable marine protein that Norway and the rest of the world needs.”

Salmar also currently has an agreement to acquire 70% of the shares in the rival fish farmer Måsøval for an estimated NOK 3.4 billion (£267m).

Like all salmon farmers, SalMar is facing rising feed and other raw material costs down the line.

But it said at the report presentation that it expects these to be offset by improvements elsewhere, including switching to alternative feed ingredients.