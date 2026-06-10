SalMar raises £217m in double quick time

Salmon farming giant SalMar has successfully raised a total of NOK 2,750m (£217m) in new unsecured green bonds, it has just been announced.

The bond issue is divided into two tranches – NOK 1,750m (£138m), with a maturity of 3 years and a floating coupon of 3mN+0.88% pa and NOK 1,000m (£almost £79m), with a maturity of 3 years and a fixed coupon of 5.541% pa.

The bond loans will be listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with the settlement date set for 18 June.

SalMar, which has a credit rating of BBB/Stable from Nordic Credit Rating, has grown into one of the world’s largest and most efficient producers of farmed Atlantic salmon.

Based on the island of Frøya in Central Norway.

Founded just 35 years ago, the vertically integrated company operates across the entire aquaculture value chain and is recognized as a global leader in both standard and organic farmed salmon.

SalMar is also a major pioneer in offshore and open-ocean aquaculture, which addresses the environmental and spatial constraints of traditional near-shore fjord farming.

It owns Ocean Farm 1, a huge pilot fish farm pilot project stationed in the Norwegian Sea.

Ocean Farm 1 can hold up to 1.5m fish, protected from sea lice and other near-shore biological challenges.

SalMar, which is part owner of Scottish Sea Farms, posted an exceptionally strong start to this year with a first quarter EBIT of £122m.