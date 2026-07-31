SalMar facing new ISA threat in northern Norway

An outbreak of infectious salmon anaemia (ISA) is suspected at a SalMar site in the Troms region of Norway.

The Norwegian Food Safety Authority said the location is at a fish farm in Ibestad municipality in Troms county.

Salmar Oppdrett AS notified the Norwegian Food Safety Authority on Tuesday this week of findings consistent with ISA in fish at location 37057 Mjøsund Vest.

The suspicion is based on positive analysis results (PCR) after sampling fish at the site.

The Norwegian Food Safety Authority said it will conduct sampling for possible verification and confirmation of the diagnosis.

To limit the spread of infection, restrictions have been imposed on the location, including a ban on moving fish without special permission.

In cases where ISA suspicion is confirmed, a restriction zone is then established to prevent, contain and prevent further incidents. A restriction zone consists of a protection zone and a surveillance zone and will entail restrictions on traffic in the area surrounding the site, among other things.

Local adjustments based on the number of locations in the area, distance and current conditions, etc. will be used as the basis for the extent of the restriction zone. The restriction zone must be expected to extend approximately 10-20 kilometres from locations with ISA.

SalMar was last hit by ISA at the end of May when two sites came under suspicion.

It has to be stressed that ISA is not harmful to humans, although the financial consequences are severe for affected companies.