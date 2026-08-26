ao link
Sectors
NEWS
What's New
Business Directory
Features
Opinion
Events & Webinars
Media
E-editions
JOBS
MORE
Register
Fish Farmer
My Profile
My Account
Login
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search
Fish Farmer
Contact us
Advertise
Login
Register
My Account

SAIC names science panel members

News26 Aug 2026by Robert Outram

The Sustainable Aquaculture Innovation Cluster (SAIC), has made a raft of appointments to the first science panel of its new era. The panel will help to advise the organisation on its funding and support for innovation in aquaculture.

Linked InXFacebook
bookmark_borderSave to Library
Pieter van West
Pieter van West, University of Aberdeen will chair the panel

The science panel consists of 14 experts from across academia and industry – with experience in the UK, Norway, Chile and Australia – to provide independent scientific advice to SAIC’s board of directors and play a key role in guiding its research and innovation activities. Each member sits on the group for up to two years, reviewing the potential impact and scientific merit of project applications.

 

Pieter van West, Director of the International Centre for Aquaculture Research and Development (ICARD) at the University of Aberdeen, chairs the expert group, providing continuity from its previous iteration and expertise across both fish health and environmental impact. Dr Tim Bean, group leader at the Roslin Institute, has been elected Vice-Chair. 

 

To ensure projects measure sustainability robustly, environmental experts Professor Keith Davidson, Associate Director at the Scottish Association for Marine Science (SAMS); seaweed specialist Dr Sofie Spatharis, Senior Lecturer in Ecology and Environmental Change at the University of Glasgow; and Dr Tom Wilding, Associate Professor of Innovative Environmental Assessment at SAMS, join van West on the panel.

Dr Carmel McDougall, University of St Andrews and Abdelfatah Kerrouche, Edinburgh Napier University
Dr Carmel McDougall, University of St Andrews (left) and Abdelfatah Kerrouche, Edinburgh Napier University

Fish health expertise is provided by Professor Martin Llewellyn, an expert in molecular ecology at the University of Glasgow; Dr Byron Morales Lange, scientific researcher at the Norwegian University of Life Sciences; and Dr Sophie Fridman, Senior Aquaculture Consultant at MacAlister Elliott & Partners. Dr Carmel McDougall, Reader in Marine Biology at the University of St Andrews, and Tim Bean will support the panel with their experience in shellfish health.

 

Meanwhile, veterinary knowledge is being provided by Dr Fernando Mardones, Senior Lecturer in One Health and Aquaculture at the University of Edinburgh; Dr Johanna Baily, Aquatic Veterinary Pathologist at Patogen; and Dr Khalid Shahin, Head of Diagnostics at Pharmaq Analytiq. Professor Fateh Kerrouche from Edinburgh Napier University’s School of Computing, Engineering, and Built Environment and environmental modelling specialist Anton Edwards complete the group with their backgrounds in technology.

 

The appointments are in place to support the first funding call of SAIC’s new era, which launched on 24 August. Earlier this year, the innovation cluster became independent from its longstanding host, the University of Stirling, and relocated to the Highlands after securing £1.4 million in annual funding for a minimum of five years from Crown Estate Scotland.

Tim Bean photo
Dr Tim Bean, Roslin Institute
Environment & SustainabilityFish Health & WelfareLand Based Farming & HatcheriesresearchSAICsalmonScotlandSea FarmingSustainable Aquaculture Innovation Clusterunited kingdom
Linked InXFacebook
bookmark_borderSave to Library
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.
Production Manager - Mowi Scotland
RosythRosythSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
HR Administrator (Fort William) - Mowi Scotland
LochaberLochaberSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Deckhand (Lochlannach) - Mowi Scotland
Skye & LochalshSkye & Lochalsh£32,238 to £36,205 per annum£32,238 to £36,205 per annum
Marine Operative - Bakkafrost Scotland Limited
Isle of BenbeculaIsle of Benbecula£35,677.16 per annum£35,677.16 per annum
Marine Operative - Bakkafrost Scotland Limited
HS2 9EDHS2 9ED£35,677.16 per annum£35,677.16 per annum
Fish Farmer Magazine
Information
About Us
Work for us
Advertise with us
Contact us
Our Team
Privacy Policy
Cookies Policy
Explore
News
Features
Opinion
Events & Webinars
Media
JOBS
Business Directory
What's New
E-editions
AquaFacts
Sectors
Sea Farming
Land Based Farming & Hatcheries
Processing
Seaweed
Shellfish
IPSO
Facebook
X
Linked In

© 2026 Fish Farmer.