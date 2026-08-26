SAIC names science panel members

The Sustainable Aquaculture Innovation Cluster (SAIC), has made a raft of appointments to the first science panel of its new era. The panel will help to advise the organisation on its funding and support for innovation in aquaculture.

The science panel consists of 14 experts from across academia and industry – with experience in the UK, Norway, Chile and Australia – to provide independent scientific advice to SAIC’s board of directors and play a key role in guiding its research and innovation activities. Each member sits on the group for up to two years, reviewing the potential impact and scientific merit of project applications.

Pieter van West, Director of the International Centre for Aquaculture Research and Development (ICARD) at the University of Aberdeen, chairs the expert group, providing continuity from its previous iteration and expertise across both fish health and environmental impact. Dr Tim Bean, group leader at the Roslin Institute, has been elected Vice-Chair.

To ensure projects measure sustainability robustly, environmental experts Professor Keith Davidson, Associate Director at the Scottish Association for Marine Science (SAMS); seaweed specialist Dr Sofie Spatharis, Senior Lecturer in Ecology and Environmental Change at the University of Glasgow; and Dr Tom Wilding, Associate Professor of Innovative Environmental Assessment at SAMS, join van West on the panel.