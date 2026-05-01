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SAIC in call for scientific expertise

News01 May 2026by Fish Farmer Editor

SAIC, the Sustainable Aquaculture Innovation Cluster, is calling for experts from across the aquaculture sector and beyond, to help it shape future research policy.

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SAIC has called for expressions of interest in its new Science Panel, which has been set up as part of the major shake-up of the organisation’s role and funding announced earlier this year.

 

The SAIC Science Panel will provide independent scientific advice to SAIC’s Board of Directors and plays a key role in guiding R&D and innovation activities. A maximum of 12 members will be appointed to the new panel in 2026 for a term of two years. Panel members will have the opportunity to:

  • Support collaborative R&D proposals with real‑world impact
  • Ensure decisions to support projects are grounded in robust science
  • Influence future‑focused, sector‑led innovation
  • Connect with national and international networks of scientists, innovators, and decision‑makers
  • Contribute to horizon scanning and help identify emerging trends and technologies.

 

SAIC said: “A major part of the role involves reviewing proposals submitted to SAIC funding calls, assessing scientific quality, innovation potential, and commercial relevance.

 

 “Additionally, members will also offer comment on emerging science and technologies and help spark collaborations that make a real difference across the sector.”

 

SAIC is seeking independent, credible experts with strong experience in aquaculture science, innovation, and relevant, applied technologies. Applicants do not need to be in an academic/university role to become a Science Panel member, but they will need to be able to demonstrate expertise and knowledge in your subject area.

 

A good understanding of Scottish aquaculture is helpful, but international perspectives are equally valuable and we welcome expressions of interest from anywhere in the world.

 

It is important to SAIC that the panel reflects a broad mix of disciplines and a balance across finfish, shellfish, and seaweed. We’re especially (but not exclusively) interested in expertise in:

  • Fish health and welfare (including veterinary science)
  • Genetics and breeding
  • Virology and disease management
  • Environmental science and ecosystem interactions
  • Shellfish aquaculture
  • Seaweed cultivation and emerging species
  • Applied technology and innovation (IoT, sensors, imaging, etc.)
  • Environmental sustainability
  • Climate change, resilience, and net‑zero.

 

Panel members should bring recognised expertise, strong networks, experience in research or innovation, and the ability to provide clear, constructive evaluation.

 

The Science Panel will meet least twice per year (likely virtual), with additional online meetings added as needed. Time will also be required to review project proposals.

 

SAIC is asking anyone interested in this role to email info@saicinnovation.org.uk with “Science Panel” in the subject line. The closing date is Friday 29 May 2026 at 23:59.

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