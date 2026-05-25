Row over bird deaths at salmon farms

Whistleblowing – or double standards?

Dale Vince OBE, who also founded green energy firm Ecotricity, said: “This is a cover-up plain and simple – by an industry already riddled with poor practice. We can now see it’s not just sea life being harmed by Salmon farming it’s birds too. Workers at these farms are there every single day - they’re legally required to look for trapped and killed birds and report them. They report almost nothing. Yet campaigners who only visit occasionally - keep finding birds that don’t appear in any report. This isn’t incompetence – it’s a cover-up by an industry that won’t tell the truth about the impact of its own operations, and a regulator that’s happy to look the other way."

“NatureScot has spent years developing this monitoring system. The result is an embarrassment to statisticians. It is so riddled with gaps, errors and apparent dishonesty that it tells us almost nothing reliable about what is actually happening to wild birds at Scotland’s salmon farms. For an industry that thrives on exploitation, it should be a source of shame.”

In response, a spokesperson for industry body Salmon Scotland said: “The double standard is glaring. Evidence shows wind turbines like those operated by Dale Vince kill significant numbers of birds, yet there is far less transparency about deaths at individual wind farms or by individual operators.

“Salmon farmers take their environmental responsibilities extremely seriously.

“This is another example of anti-salmon farming campaigners misrepresenting the facts and using selective claims to try to shut down farms that support 11,000 Scottish jobs.

“Information is shared with NatureScot voluntarily or as part of planning conditions. This helps improve monitoring and support investment in technology and infrastructure to reduce the risk of wildlife becoming trapped.”

In the United States alone, The American Bird Conservancy estimates that wind turbines account for around 700,000 to 1 million annual fatalities. This figure is lower, however, than the estimated number of deaths caused by collisions with vehicles and buildings, and domestic cats.