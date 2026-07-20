Revenues, profit and order books up for AKVA group

Aquaculture technology company AKVA saw its revenues and profits increase significantly this spring.

Publishing its second quarter trading update, AKVA described the second quarter (April to June) performance as “solid” across all segments.

The company is currently carrying out a strategic review of the business which it expects to be concluded this autumn.

AKVA said the results were supported by a strong order intake and robust order backlog.

Its revenues for Q2 amounted to NOK 1,189 million (£92m), up 2% year on year, while EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation_ reached NOK 179 million (£13.8m), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 15% and up 23% on Q2 2025.

Revenues were supported by sustained high activity levels across the group and strong execution in the Land Based segment, which delivered revenue of NOK 326 million (£25m).

The order intake for the quarter totalled NOK 1,345 million (£104m) and the order backlog stood at NOK 2,997 million (£231m) as of 30 June.

The EBIT of NOK 111 million (£8.5m) represented an increase of NOK 22 million (£1.7m) or 25% compared to Q2 2025. EBIT is a measure of pre-tax profit that does not include depreciation or amortisation.

AKVA said the improvement in profitability was driven by economies of scale, a favourable product mix within the Sea Based segment, and continued strong project execution in the Land Based segment.

The order intake increased by 28% to NOK 1,345 million (£104m) contributing to an order backlog of NOK 2,997 million (£231m) at the end of the period.

Of the total order backlog, 46% relates to the Land Based segment, which the compnay said provides strong revenue visibility going forward.

AKVA CEO Knut Nesse said: “We are pleased with the strong order intake and development of the order backlog, which provides a strong foundation for the rest of the year and into 2027".