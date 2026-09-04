Researchers develop precise new method to reveal sea lice secrets

A University of Stirling study could pave the way for the more efficient study of the secretions that salmon lice use to avoid fish defences, potentially enabling the development of new strategies to protect salmon from infestations.

Research led by PhD researcher Alexander Dindial alongside Professor James Bron and Dr Sean Monaghan at the University’s world-renowned Institute of Aquaculture, in collaboration with Moredun Research Institute’s Kevin McLean, has resulted in the development of a new and precise way to collect and study secretory and excretory products (SEPs) from salmon lice. This includes substances released from the glands of the lice that make it easier for them to feed or evade their host’s immune system.

Salmon lice feed on the skin, mucus, and blood of fish, causing open wounds that can lead to infection – reducing the market value of farmed fish and increasing the chance of secondary infections.

Various treatments have been developed to tackle sea lice infestations in Atlantic salmon aquaculture – which costs the industry more than $1bn (£739m) a year – but some of these can be expensive, unreliable, environmentally damaging, and negatively impact animal welfare.

Previous methods for extracting SEPs from salmon lice involved pooling together large numbers of individuals, hiding the natural differences between individual lice, which can provide a vital insight for developing targeted treatments or vaccines.

The new method, as well as allowing study of individuals, also reduces the potential for louse faecal contamination. It allows collection of high-quality samples from a single louse per test, with substantial yields of secretory proteins per louse.

Dindial explained: “Salmon lice cause hundreds of millions of pounds of damage annually to the global salmon aquaculture industry through mortality, lost production and the implementation of control measures. Understanding these secretions is an important step towards understanding louse biology and developing new, safe, and effective strategies for control.”