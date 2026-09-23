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Record sea temperatures devastating South Korean aquaculture

News23 Sep 2026by Vince McDonagh

Soaring sea temperatures are severely hitting fish farm production in South Korea, according to reports from the country.

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fish farms Tongyeong South Korea AdobeStock 1798489466
Fish farm pens in Tongyeong, South Korea

The conditions have led to heavy losses this year, following a record heatwave which has affected most of the country.

 

Millions of farmed fish have died nationwide, including species like rockfish, flounder, and mullet. Preliminary reports indicated over 13.5 million farmed fish perished across hundreds of farms which are quite different in structure to western fish farms.

 

The Korean Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries deployed tens of billions of won in emergency disaster relief, implemented discount programmes to stabilise seafood supply, and expanded emergency fish releases in overheated zones.

 

The Korea Times reports that a putrid stench blanketed several fishing boats carrying fish from local farms in the Gyeongsang Province.in the south of the country.

 

It says every deck was piled high with dead fish. Most were cold-water species, such as Korean rockfish and grey mullet, but there were also considerable numbers of warm-water fish, including filefish.

 

According to the newspaper, groups of three or four men boarded the boats and shovelled the carcasses into an excavator bucket to be hauled ashore. Despite their nonstop work, it took more than half an hour to empty a single boat of dead fish.

 

The Korea Times reported one fish farmer as saying: “This is the sixth boatload of dead fish from our farm alone today. More than 30% of the fish at our one-hectare cage farm have died, and we’ve already lost more than 500 million Korean won [around £275,000].”

 

The die-offs have prompted calls for an urgent overhaul of aquaculture production, including developing varieties more resilient to temperature changes and adopting new farming methods.

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Which farmed species cope best with sudden rises in seawater temperature?How are Korean fish farms adapting cage systems to marine heatwaves?What fish-health measures can reduce losses during aquaculture heatwaves?How do emergency fish releases work in overheated coastal waters?Which alternative farming methods improve resilience to changing sea temperatures?
Climate changeEnvironment & SustainabilityFish Health & WelfareheatwaveKoreaSea FarmingSouth Korea
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