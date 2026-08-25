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Record high harvest from SalMar – but analysts are still disappointed

News25 Aug 2026by Vince McDonagh

SalMar today unveiled a second quarter operational EBIT or operational profit of NOK 1,237 million (£97 million), up from NOK 524 million (£41m) a year ago.

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SalMar shot
SalMar saw record volumes in Q2

The figure, however, was lower than some analysts had been expecting.

 

The Atlantic salmon farming giant said strong operational and biological performance in Norway resulted in a record-high harvest volume for a second quarter and a significant improvement in earnings compared with the same period last year.

 

Higher volumes, improved fish quality, and lower costs throughout the value chain contributed positively, while an unfavourable harvest profile, with the majority of volumes harvested in June, negatively impacted price achievement during the period.

 

The harvest volume was a record high 81,800 tonnes, up from 64,500 tonnes last year, and the operational EBIT per kilo was NOK 15.1.

 

SalMar said there was continued strong operational and biological performance in Norway, with a record-high harvest volume for a second quarter.

 

It also reported improved profitability in Sales & Industry, driven by higher capacity utilisation at processing facilities, improved operational KPIs following the InnovaMar upgrade, and strong sales performance during the period.

 

There was also a successful harvest from Ocean Farm 1, its offshore operation, supported by strong biological performance.

 

But there were weak results from Icelandic Salmon and Scottish Sea Farms, driven by a high cost level throughout the value chain.

 

"We leave behind a quarter with a record-high harvest volume for a second quarter, driven by continued strong biological performance in Norway,” SalMar said today.

 

CEO Frode Arntsen commented: “Although results for the period were affected by an unfavourable harvest profile and lower market prices throughout the quarter, we maintain a strong biological status at sea, with biological KPIs continuing to reach record levels.”

 

He added: “This provides a solid foundation for further volume growth and lower costs throughout the value chain going forward.”

 

SalMar has raised its 2026 volume guidance by 20,000 tonnes to 350,000 tonnes, including its share from Scottish Sea Farms, and said it also expects to achieve lower cost levels.

 

The company expects low global supply growth this year and said it is experiencing strong demand for its products.

Europe - NordicsMarkets & PricesNorwaySalmarScotlandScottish Sea FarmsSea Farmingunited kingdom
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