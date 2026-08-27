Record harvest from SalMar target Måsøval

The Norwegian fish farmer Måsøval, which is soon to become part of the giant SalMar group, today reported a record high second quarter harvest of 9,350 metric tons.

It also produced revenues of NOK 339 million (£66m) and an operational EBIT or operational profit of NOK 80 million (£6.2m).

Måsøval’s Chief Finance Officer Anders Hagestande said: "The second quarter delivered record harvest volumes. Strong growth at sea, improved fish quality and continued progress across the farming operation support continued profitable growth.

"This quarter demonstrates the strength of our organisation. Improved biological performance and operational excellence contributed to a stronger financial position.”

The full-year 2026 harvest volume guidance increased to 29,000 tons (GWT,) from 28,000 tons, driven by solid sea production

The company is also reporting improved profitability despite flat market prices with its superior share improved to 91% from 78% in Q2 2025.

Based on the island of Frøya in Central Norway, the company controls the entire value chain from smolt production to sea-based farming, harvesting, processing, and global sales.

Earlier this year the founding family’s investment firm, Heimstø, agreed to sell its 70% stake in Måsøval to SalMar for approximately NOK 3.4 billion (£250m).

The family executives said that higher industry taxes and continued pressures made it the right time to transfer control.

Måsøval is also the majority owner in the Icelandic fish farmer Kaldvik which today reported a second quarter operating profit of €11.3 million (£9m).

Kaldvik, which had quality issues earlier in the year, harvested 1,840 tons during the quarter.

It said quality was improving significantly with a superior share of 85%.