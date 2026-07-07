Pure Salmon’s French RAS project passes another hurdle

Pure Salmon’s bid to build the EU’s largest onshore salmon farm in the French town Verdon-sur-Mer looks closer to success, following the latest in a series of required approvals from local authorities.

How the Pure Salmon project at Verdon-sur-Mer will look

How the Pure Salmon project at Verdon-sur-Mer will look

The Pure Salmon project aims to produce 10,000 tonnes of fish in a RAS (recirculating aquaculture system) farm. The company says the environmental impact will be minimised through water management and filtration systems, but opponents fear that the farm’s presence will have a detrimental effect on water quality and there has been a high-profile campaign against the project.

Now, the Council for the Environment and Health and Technological Risks (CODERST) of the Gironde department (region), in south-west France, has issued a “favourable opinion” on the project.

It will now be up to the Prefect of Gironde to issue an environmental authorisation by order at some time in the coming weeks. This would be a green light for construction to begin at the site.

Pure Salmon, a company based in the United Arab Emirates, also has RAS projects underway in: Mie Prefecture, Japan; Virginia, USA; and Brunei.