Proximar unveils major new finance plan

The Norwegian-owned but Japanese-based salmon farmer Proximar Seafood today unveiled a new plan to raise finance through a convertible bond. The company has also announced a strategic review to strengthen its long-term position.

The first tranche raised through the bond will comprise at least NOK 75 million (£5.7m) in new subscriptions and NOK 25 million (£1.9m) of rollover from the company’s existing convertible bond.

Proximar said the net proceeds will be used to fund working capital and operations, and to strengthen the company’s liquidity buffer as it continues to build biomass and harvest volumes. The convertible bond also supports extensions to the company’s debt maturity profile.

The company is also expected to carry out a strategic review to strengthen its capital structure.

CEO Joachim Nielsen said: “We are pleased with the continued support from our banks and investors, which secures our near-term liquidity and allows us to keep full attention on operations.”

He added: "Our priority remains a stable supply of fish above 3 kilos, which together with our attractive investment cost and operating cost advantages leaves us well-positioned for strong margins. We are confident that our recent positive operational development keeps us well on track to reach profitable operations.”

Among the key terms of the convertible bond are a minimum of NOK 100 million (£7.6m) and maturity in July 2029 with a conversion price of NOK 0.60 per share, non-convertible in the first six months.

The company, which runs a recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) farm near Mount Fuji, said the review aims to strengthen and position Proximar for the future and address the longer-term refinancing of the company’s balance sheet.

The review will consider a broad set of solutions, including seeking a long-term industrial investor for its Japanese business, building on the strong investor interest for the company in that country.

The board has also engaged Nomura International, a leading Japanese investment bank, to conduct a strategic review of the company.