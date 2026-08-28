Proximar reports higher Q2 harvest

Proximar Seafood, the Japan based but Norwegian owned salmon company, has reported improved growth performance throughout the April to June second quarter,.

It said average harvest weights are expected to reach market sizes of around 3 kg and above from next month.

Price achievement remained low, reflecting a weak spot market, low harvest weights and an unstable supply of market-sized fish.

However, price achievement is expected to improve as harvest weights increase and market conditions normalise through the second half of 2026.

CEO Joachim Nielsen said: “Following the deliberate strategic harvest of smaller fish in the second quarter, we have successfully retained and grown larger fish, and harvest weights are improving weekly.

“Our primary focus going forward is reaching a sustained output above 3 kg, as a key step towards achieving profitability.

“Based on the positive developments in production, we have confidence in the near-term positive outlook as we continue to see results of our strategic harvest measures,.”

The second quarter highlight included an increased harvest to 726 tons and continued positive biological performance with survival rate of 98.9% in the grow-out and exceptionally high superior share of 99.3%.

The standing biomass of 1,730 tons at quarter-end was down slightly from 1,880 tons in Q1 2026 following the strategic harvesting.

The average net sales price of approximately NOK 64 per kg, was up from NOK 54 per kg in the first quarter.

Proximar is updating its full-year harvest guidance of around 3,000 tons HOG (previously: 3,000–3,400 tons).

The Mount Fuji based company also predicting a positive outlook supported by recent growth performance.