Profits double for seafood exporter

CEO Sverre Søraa said: “The good 2025 result shows the Coast team’s ability to handle changes and turbulence in the market.

“By focusing more on processed products with higher margins, we have increased profitability in a period of lower volume and salmon prices. Coast is now a total supplier of seafood that can meet customer demands globally and strengthen the competitiveness of Norwegian seafood.”

The group says the seafood sector is undergoing major changes and is characterised by increased consolidation in the aquaculture sector, where medium-sized and large players are strengthening their relative position.

“This reinforces the need for clear value creation throughout the value chain and more targeted, innovative marketing efforts.

“Coast Seafood is therefore working to further develop its role as an active value creator and commercial partner, with particular emphasis on differentiation, product development and market adaptation across species and segments.”

An important part of this development, he stressed, is to focus on further processed and user-friendly products, including ready-to-eat solutions. This includes, among other things, ready-to-eat meals and portion-adjusted products aimed at the retail and convenience segments.

Søraa believes this will contribute to increased customer value, improved market position and greater flexibility in the face of changing consumer preferences and distribution channels.

“The ambition is to increase the share of processed products in the group’s total portfolio over time,” the report says.

Based in Måløy, north of Bergen, the group has some 900 employees.