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Processing solutions business announces three commercial appointments

News22 Jun 2026by Vince McDonagh

Seafood processing specialist Optimar is strengthening its global commercial organisation with three key appointments.

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Larus Gunnarsson (left) and Petur Jakob Petursson (right) Optimar
Larus Gunnarsson (left) and Petur Jakob Petursson (right) (photo: Optimar)

Petur Jakob Petursson comes in as Chief Commercial Officer and Lárus Gunnarsson as Director of Commercial Operations.

 

At the same time, Jannicke Valderhaug takes on the role of Chief Marketing Officer.

 

Optimar is a high‑tech aquaculture and seafood‑processing company that supplies factory solutions, machines and systems to the seafood industry. It serves the aquaculture and seafood‑processing sectors, with products including humane stunners and delousing/processing systems.

 

Optimar said the appointments reinforce the company’s ambition to be the preferred one-stop partner for the global seafood industry.

 

As Chief Commercial Officer, Petur Jakob Petursson will have overall responsibility for Optimar’s global commercial strategy, market positioning and revenue growth.

 

He said: “The seafood industry is evolving rapidly, and our customers expect partners who understand the bigger picture. By strengthening our commercial organization, we are better positioned to support customers with integrated solutions across the entire value chain.”

 

He joined Optimar in September 2024 as Director of Sales Asia and brings more than 20 years of experience from fisheries, seafood processing, aquaculture technology and international B2B sales.

Jannicke Valderhaug Optimar
Jannicke Valderhaug (photo: Optimar)

Lárus Gunnarsson, as Director of Commercial Operations, will be responsible for developing and strengthening Optimar’s commercial engine across all markets and business segments.

 

He said: “Optimar has a unique position in the industry, combining deep process expertise with a broad portfolio of technologies and services. I look forward to building scalable commercial processes that help us grow even stronger globally.”

 

Lárus joins Optimar from the Icelandic telecommunications company Síminn, where he most recently served as Director of Business Development & Product Management.

 

As part of the organisational changes, Jannicke Valderhaug takes on the post of Chief Marketing Officer.

 

In her new role, she will lead the continued development of the Optimar brand and strengthen the company’s global marketing efforts.

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