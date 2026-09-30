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Price slump drives down Scottish Sea Farms results

News30 Sep 2026by Vince McDonagh

Scottish Sea Farms, by its own admission, experienced a challenging year in 2025, with disappointing financial results.

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ScottishSeaFarms Solas Na Mara Loch Nevis
Scottish Sea Farms' Loch Nevis site

Presenting the salmon farmer’s results for that period, the group reported that turnover from contracts with customers was £233 million, a drop of £86 million on 2024. This, said the report, was down to the sharp drop in salmon prices that year due to higher global supply.


While it did help to build market share, the price fall did impact on results in 2025. As a result the group experienced an operating loss of £12 million, a decrease of £54 million on 2024.


Total energy and travel costs were more than £3 million higher at £119 million.


SSF also suffered from a challenging biological environment in the final quarter of 2025 which affected its overall performance.


On a more positive note, SSF said: “Our smolt input of 12 million were put to sea from our sites at Barcaldine, Girlsta and Knock delivering strong, healthy fish with a good cost base.


“Staff recruitment and development continue to be of paramount importance to the company.


“The company continues with our commitment to paying the Real Living Wage. Key financial performance indicators include the monitoring of the management of profitability and working capital.” 


The report added that Scottish Sea Farms also engages with its employees on a regular basis.

 

SSF, which is jointly owned by the Norwegian salmon giants SalMar and Leroy Seafood, says it continues with its commitment to paying the Real Living Wage and last year contributed £131,000 to the Heart of Community Fund. The company has paid more than £2 million to local charities since 2011.

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Investment and Finance - MarinesalmonScottish Sea FarmsSea Farmingunited kingdom
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