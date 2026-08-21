Polish seafood processor to build 50,000 ton factory

The Polish smoked salmon giant Suempol is to build a new 50,000 ton processing factory in the west of the country.

The facility should more than double the company’s production factory and create 300 jobs in the Pełczyce municipality, in the West Pomeranian Voivodeship region.

Suempol, now an international player, said the project marks another stage in the company’s consistent growth strategy.

For nearly 40 years, Suempol has been strengthening its position in both the Polish and international markets by investing in its production facilities, modern technologies, and high quality standards.

The facility will incorporate advanced technological solutions and meet high standards in terms of quality, production safety, and environmental responsibility.

Suempol said: “The investment in the Pełczyce municipality is part of the Suempol Group’s long-term strategy and represents another step in expanding its production facilities.

“The new facility will increase the company’s production capacity and create opportunities for the Group’s further growth. Approximately 300 people will be employed at the production plant. The facility is scheduled to become operational in Q4 2027.”

It added: “An important aspect of the project is also dialogue with the local community. On 26–27 August, residents of the Pełczyce municipality will have the opportunity to take part in a reference visit to Suempol’s main production facility in Bielsk Podlaski.”

During this session, participants will be able to learn more about the plant’s operations, the technologies and environmental solutions in use, as well as quality and safety standards, and speak directly with company representatives.

The investment in the Pełczyce municipality marks another important milestone in Suempol’s history and is part of the Group’s consistently implemented growth strategy in both domestic and international markets.

Suempol was created 37 years ago and currently employs 1,200 people, turning out more than 70 products.