Now SalMar on Trøndelag suspected ISA hit list

SalMar has become the latest major fish farmer likely to be hit by Infectious Salmon Anaemia (ISA) in the Norwegian south central area of Trøndelag area.

Following reports of two suspected outbreaks at Mowi farms in Trøndelag, Salmar Oppdrett AS has warned of a possible outbreak at a sea location in Nærøysund municipality, where the company operates salmon fish production.

Salmar Oppdrett AS notified the Norwegian Food Safety Authority last week of its suspicions.

These are based on positive analysis results (PCR) after sampling at the location, the Norwegian Food Safety Authority stated in a statement on Friday.

The Norwegian Food Safety Authority said it will carry out the collection of its own samples, which will be sent to the Veterinary Institute for either confirmation or rejection of the diagnosis.

However, suspected cases generally turn out to be confirmed.

The Authority pointed out that everyone who travels in the area and engages in activities related to fish farming must exercise the necessary care to avoid the spread of any disease.

To limit the spread of infection, restrictions have been imposed on the site, including a ban on moving fish without a special permit.

If the suspicion is confirmed, the Food Safety Authority may order the site, or parts of the site, to be emptied and will establish a restriction zone to prevent, limit and combat ISA.

ISA is not harmful to humans but can become a costly setback for the affected salmon companies because many fish have to be slaughtered before they reach maturity.