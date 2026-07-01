Nova Scotia unveils plan to back growth in aquaculture and fishing

The government of Nova Scotia, in eastern Canada, has drawn up a plan for the seafood sector which it hopes will remove many barriers and encourage the development of the province’s aquaculture and fishing industries.

Speaking at Seastar Seafoods in the fishing town of Clark’s Harbour, Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister Kent Smith said the government’s role will be to "create the conditions for growth and then get out of the way.”

“Government can and we will remove barriers, reduce delays and make it easier to invest with confidence," Smith added.

Jeff Bishop, executive director of the Aquaculture Association of Nova Scotia, said: “The industry is poised for expansion. With this strategy we are ready to grow even more.”

The provincial government plans what it describes as a “seafood sector innovation hub” to accelerate applied research and commercialisation. It wants to create a CAN $4m (£2.1m) programme involving diversification and streamlining aquaculture licensing decisions.

Funding for the innovation hub and the diversification programme is contained in the 2026-27 budget.

“This strategy gives government, industry and our partners across the sector a clear plan to strengthen our most important export industry at a time of global trade uncertainty and growing competition,” said Minister Smith.

In 2025, seafood exports from Nova Scotia amounted to CAN $2.2bn (£1.2bn), according to the province, and the local industry employs about 19,000 people.

Kris Vascotto, Executive Director of the Nova Scotia Seafood Alliance, said the timing of the strategy is key as the industry prepares to navigate uncharted waters: “We are on the cusp of change in the global order, change in consumer preferences and, most of all, changes in the very oceans that we rely on for our livelihoods.”