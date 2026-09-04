Norwegian trout exports slow, but farmed cod powers ahead

Norway’s trout farmers did not enjoy the August export uplift experienced by the salmon secto r, but the farmed cod trade saw a big increase.

Output decreased in both volume and value during the month. The trout sector exported 6,337 metric tons worth NOK 551 million (£43.8m).

The volume fell by 28% while the value was down by NOK 81 million (£6.5m).

Exports to Poland, with its huge salmon and trout processing sector, had the largest volume growth with an increase in value of 210% or NOK 75 million (£6m) and the volume at 1,423 tons, up by 159%.

The United States, where trout is quite popular, and the Ukraine, were the next in line.

There was better news for Norwegian farmed cod which is growing in popularity, and now overtaking fresh wild caught cod.

For fresh farmed cod, export volume increased by 69%, to 1,388 tons, while export value increased by 99% to NOK 118 million (£9.3m). Farmed cod accounted for 72% of the export value of all fresh cod last month.

“This is the highest proportion of farmed cod ever. It is also the second month in a row that over 70 percent of fresh cod exports are farmed cod," said Eivind Hestvik Brækkan, a market analyst at the Norwegian Seafood Council.

Norway exported 1,934 tons of fresh cod worth NOK 165 million (£13m) in August. The value increased by NOK 32 million (£2.5m) , or 24%, compared to the same month last year.

The Netherlands, Denmark and Lithuania are currently the main markets for fresh cod.